Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and approximately $2,559.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 37% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

