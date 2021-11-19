Bitcoin Zero Price Tops $0.0012 on Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $34,012.59 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.