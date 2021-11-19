BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $358,380.54

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0729 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $358,380.54 and $7,495.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,129,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,917,614 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

