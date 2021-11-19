Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF) Shares Down 9.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BFARF) dropped 9.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 11,262,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 639% from the average daily volume of 1,524,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

About Bitfarms (OTCMKTS:BFARF)

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

