BitTorrent 1-Day Volume Reaches $457.14 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and $457.14 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitTorrent has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00073547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009009 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005524 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003288 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

