BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.
NYSE:BJ opened at $72.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70.
In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $200,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $144,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $68,786,000.
BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile
BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.
