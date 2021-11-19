BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $59.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.54.

NYSE:BJ opened at $72.78 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $73.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $1,998,099.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,113.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,014 shares of company stock worth $2,656,729 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $200,102,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $144,291,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,025 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 668.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,148,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth $68,786,000.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

