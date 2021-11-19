BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $62.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its price objective hoisted by MKM Partners from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners’ target price suggests a potential downside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

BJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

Shares of BJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.26. 18,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $73.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.70.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 121.98% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 36,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $1,998,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,729. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 49.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 215.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 303.0% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

