Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.14.

BKI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 35.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 11.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,876,000 after buying an additional 204,887 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Black Knight by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 6.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.68. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $68.60 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.90.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Black Knight will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

