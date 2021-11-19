BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 480.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 620,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513,376 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of BlackBerry worth $7,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.67.

NYSE BB opened at $10.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $28.77.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 83.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 171,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,601,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Chen sold 2,222,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $24,762,482.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,463,375 shares of company stock worth $27,052,720. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

