BlackHat (BLKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.15 Million

BlackHat (CURRENCY:BLKC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, BlackHat has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000820 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.15 million and $291,556.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00071187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00072264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.98 or 0.00092296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,297.71 or 0.07348278 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58,180.90 or 0.99478386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 3,268,743 coins and its circulating supply is 2,397,844 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

Buying and Selling BlackHat

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

