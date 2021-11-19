Blackline Safety (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Trading 1% Higher

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.36 and last traded at $5.36. 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 1,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Blackline Safety from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised Blackline Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.79.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.52.

Blackline Safety Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing products and services for employee monitoring. The firm operates through the Product and Service segments. The Product segment consists of sales from connected safety monitoring hardware devices to a variety of industries and geographic locations.

