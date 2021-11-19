BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 139,700 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the October 14th total of 204,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Level Four Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund alerts:

FRA stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.47. 127,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,169. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $13.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.