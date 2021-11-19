BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Purchased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after buying an additional 56,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after buying an additional 386,410 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BlackRock by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after buying an additional 161,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded down $7.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $914.89. 2,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,895. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $663.24 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $138.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $900.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $890.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.