BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.08

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.08 and traded as high as $14.57. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 36,702 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 226,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 39.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 200,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 56,536 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 43,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing its assets in municipal bonds, municipal securities and derivative instruments with exposure to such bonds and securities.

