BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.07) to GBX 255 ($3.33) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 194.38 ($2.54).
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s
Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.