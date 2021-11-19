BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUC. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 300.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 6,177.8% during the third quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 19.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.