BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, an increase of 36.4% from the October 14th total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $16.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders and investing primarily in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and California income taxes. The company was founded on February 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
