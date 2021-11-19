BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.62

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.62 and traded as high as $14.65. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.59, with a volume of 22,675 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day moving average of $14.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 24.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 44,829 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 30,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

