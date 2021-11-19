BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE MUE opened at $13.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 6.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,534,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,499,000 after purchasing an additional 95,384 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 40.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,865,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

