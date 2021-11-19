BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 45.6% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
NYSE MUE opened at $13.79 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.84 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
