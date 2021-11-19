Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) Short Interest Up 40.0% in October

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the second quarter valued at $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 354.2% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund has a 12 month low of $14.13 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Fund, Inc operates as closed-end management investment fund. The company objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal and California income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

