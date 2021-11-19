Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 57,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,094,236 shares.The stock last traded at $31.59 and had previously closed at $32.76.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.88%.

In other news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $38,249.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $205,572 over the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 387.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 79.2% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

