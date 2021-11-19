Blank Wallet Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $370,283.00 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 19th. Blank Wallet has a total market cap of $17.37 million and approximately $370,283.00 worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001550 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Blank Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blank Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

