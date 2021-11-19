BLAST Price Down 9.4% This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last week, BLAST has traded down 9.4% against the dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $27,546.21 and approximately $1.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005217 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007577 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BLAST Coin Profile

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

