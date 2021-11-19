Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Blocknet has a total market cap of $8.17 million and $58,412.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocknet has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001686 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00037653 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026273 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005538 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,231,025 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

