Blockpass Price Hits $0.0018 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Blockpass coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockpass has a total market cap of $305,517.81 and $939.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Blockpass has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official website is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

