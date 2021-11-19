Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) Market Capitalization Tops $173.19 Million

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket coin can now be purchased for $4.56 or 0.00007776 BTC on exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a market cap of $173.19 million and $69,606.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed is a global financial network that connects people and business. Their analogy of choice is that of a “financial smartphone”, which should eventually become a “personal financial assistant” for each participant in the system. Just as a smartphone contains many different devices, Bloomzed aims at uniting several software solutions and services together related to payments, transfers, management of all types of electronic finance.In 2018, the platform introduced their first token, BZT, exchanged to Bloomzed Loyalty Club Tickets (BLCT) in August 2020, with both projects being based on the same smart-contract ERC20. BLCT serves as a “key” to its own MLM loyalty system within the Bloomzed platform. “

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

