Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 179,390 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,035 shares.The stock last traded at $15.60 and had previously closed at $16.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.22.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $748,109,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $644,000,000. Brown University bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $455,784,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth $128,800,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at $61,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.