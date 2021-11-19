BMO Capital Markets Increases Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $615.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $560.00 to $615.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $519.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $495.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $421.88. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $281.00 and a 1-year high of $531.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.40, for a total transaction of $5,512,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,370 shares of company stock valued at $23,176,418. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

