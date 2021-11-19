Bob’s Repair 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16,023.00 (BOB)

Bob’s Repair (CURRENCY:BOB) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Bob’s Repair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bob’s Repair has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and $16,023.00 worth of Bob’s Repair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bob’s Repair has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bob’s Repair Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Bob's Repair is a repair services marketplace that works as an intermediary between the customer and the repair service provider, allowing the former to make a choice based on a rating system that tells how much the worker charged for a previous similar service. On the other hand, the service provider can advertise himself as an available repair worker with no costs at Bob's Repair. The BOB token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency used to perform payments when contracting a repair service on Bob's Repair. The official Bob's Repair ticker is “BOB” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BOBS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Bob’s Repair Coin Trading

