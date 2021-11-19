Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.50

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.50 and traded as high as C$1.85. Bombardier, Inc. Class B shares last traded at C$1.83, with a volume of 7,751,061 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.85 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 14th. CIBC reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$1.60 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$1.15 to C$2.35 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.50.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

