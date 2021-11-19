Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.33

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.33 and traded as high as C$6.04. Bonterra Energy shares last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 90,119 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$200.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.34.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

