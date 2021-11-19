Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Reaches $6.36 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Boosted Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $6.36 or 0.00010806 BTC on exchanges. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $380,451.93 and $62,553.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00072135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00092498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,284.61 or 0.07283681 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,008.75 or 1.00312701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.