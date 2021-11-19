Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett Sells 2,500 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total value of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE BOOT traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,421. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.23.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BOOT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Boot Barn during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,902,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 273.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 331,662 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth $28,827,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter worth $22,696,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 165.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after buying an additional 213,856 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

