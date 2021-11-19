Boson Protocol (BOSON) Price Up 22.4% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $206.37 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00006012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.73 or 0.00325369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012489 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00012840 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

