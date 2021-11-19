BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BPXXY. Barclays downgraded shares of BPER Banca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BPER Banca in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPXXY remained flat at $$4.64 during midday trading on Friday. BPER Banca has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $4.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.71.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

