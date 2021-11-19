BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $66.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. BridgeBio Pharma traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $43.20, with a volume of 18720 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.89.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BBIO. Zacks Investment Research raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America raised BridgeBio Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 939.99% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.