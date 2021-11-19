BrightView (NYSE:BV) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $16.68, but opened at $15.46. BrightView shares last traded at $14.98, with a volume of 367 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. BrightView’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BrightView in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the third quarter worth $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 210.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.70 and a beta of 1.41.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

