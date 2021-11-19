British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 517.17 ($6.76).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 585 ($7.64) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Monday. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday.

In other British Land news, insider Loraine Woodhouse acquired 4,724 shares of British Land stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.87) per share, with a total value of £24,848.24 ($32,464.38). Also, insider Bhavesh Mistry sold 28,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38), for a total value of £140,065.76 ($182,996.81).

Shares of LON BLND opened at GBX 525.20 ($6.86) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 503.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 511.91. The company has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.75. British Land has a 12 month low of GBX 424.42 ($5.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 551.20 ($7.20).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a GBX 10.32 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from British Land’s previous dividend of $6.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -0.08%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

