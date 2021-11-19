Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Rating Increased to Buy at Compass Point

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.14. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $356,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 177,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 464,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,617 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.