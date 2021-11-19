Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.92 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) will post sales of $28.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.74 million to $29.10 million. Broadwind reported sales of $40.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full-year sales of $148.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.35 million to $149.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $171.81 million, with estimates ranging from $169.53 million to $174.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $40.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BWEN. Johnson Rice downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $2.66 on Friday. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $12.89. The company has a market cap of $51.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWEN. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $1,570,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the third quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its position in Broadwind by 9.7% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,494,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 132,580 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Broadwind by 28.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

