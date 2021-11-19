Brokerages Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.87 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut their target price on EVO Payments from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of EVOP stock traded down $1.23 on Friday, hitting $21.08. 653,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -234.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. EVO Payments has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $31.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOP. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 1,773.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,613,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,788 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,768,000 after acquiring an additional 839,720 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,019,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,498,000 after acquiring an additional 829,053 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,927,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,939,000 after acquiring an additional 534,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP raised its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 937,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,805,000 after buying an additional 526,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.