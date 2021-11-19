Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FORG shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of ForgeRock in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $29.20 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.

About ForgeRock

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

