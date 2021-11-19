Brokerages Anticipate ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.11 Million

Brokerages expect ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) to post $47.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.50 million and the lowest is $46.90 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full year sales of $176.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $176.00 million to $176.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.02 million, with estimates ranging from $203.95 million to $214.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ForgeRock.
ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $29.20 on Friday. ForgeRock has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $48.88.
About ForgeRock
ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ForgeRock (FORG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.