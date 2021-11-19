Brokerages Anticipate HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to Announce $0.73 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 21.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of NYSE HDB traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.87. 31,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,487,483. The company has a market capitalization of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank has a 52-week low of $65.85 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 203,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,798,000 after buying an additional 63,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

