Brokerages Anticipate Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.73 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will announce sales of $291.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $295.00 million and the lowest is $290.00 million. Ichor reported sales of $244.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ichor will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ichor.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 2.20. Ichor has a 12-month low of $28.07 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

In other news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $431,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Ichor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 5.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ichor by 192.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Ichor by 99.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 16,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

