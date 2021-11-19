Brokerages Anticipate Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuvation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.62.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 1,015,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $9,744,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $18,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Nuvation Bio Company Profile

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

