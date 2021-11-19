Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,409. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

