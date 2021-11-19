Brokerages Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.47 EPS

Posted by on Nov 19th, 2021

Analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.50. Ready Capital reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

RC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 179,747 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 428.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 69,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 56,343 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ready Capital by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 84,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 33,823 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 253,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,409. Ready Capital has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.