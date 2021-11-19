Brokerages Anticipate RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) to report ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RedHill Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). RedHill Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to ($1.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RedHill Biopharma.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.20). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. The business had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 million.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 626.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter worth $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. 15.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RedHill Biopharma stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. 4,224,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.