Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYNE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2,745.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,729 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZYNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.76. 14,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,362. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $155.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.29.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

