Brokerages Expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLXT) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Calyxt’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Calyxt posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Calyxt.

Get Calyxt alerts:

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.05). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 93.59% and a negative return on equity of 149.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLXT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calyxt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Calyxt in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLXT opened at $3.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. Calyxt has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Carr acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $39,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calyxt during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Calyxt during the second quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Calyxt by 158.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Calyxt by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 28.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc is technology company, which engages in delivering plant-based solutions. Its products include high oleic soybean oil, high fiber wheat, high oleic soybean meal, and low lignin alfalfa. The company was founded by Daniel F. Voytas and André Choulika on January 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Roseville, MN.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Calyxt (CLXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Calyxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calyxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.