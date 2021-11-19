Brokerages Expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to announce sales of $31.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $31.52 million and the lowest is $31.10 million. Clipper Realty reported sales of $30.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full year sales of $123.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.20 million to $123.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.37 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $131.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.60% of the company’s stock.

CLPR opened at $9.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. The company has a market cap of $146.82 million, a P/E ratio of -19.87 and a beta of 1.01. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $9.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.61%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

