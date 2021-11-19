Brokerages Expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) will announce earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Separately, Wedbush cut shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $40,000. SALESFORCE.COM Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the third quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIE opened at $8.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.17. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $20.75.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

